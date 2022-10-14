More than one kind of spirits

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVID BAZEMORE PHOTOSThe spirit of bootlegger Sally Stanford (Nicole Iaquinto) is part of “Ghosts Along the Coast,” a walking tour that continues tonight and Sunday at Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara. The ghost tours are scheduled to begin each day at 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. For more information, go to coastghosts.brownpapertickets.com. F. S. Crane (Patrick Turner) made his fortune in the Gold Rush and survived the 1853 shipwreck of steamer Winfield Scott on Anacapa Island. His ghost just wants to find his lost gold. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post News-Press announces its election endorsements next post Law to provide more than $5 billion for California’s infrastructure Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.