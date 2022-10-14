Home Local More than one kind of spirits
More than one kind of spirits

DAVID BAZEMORE PHOTOS
The spirit of bootlegger Sally Stanford (Nicole Iaquinto) is part of “Ghosts Along the Coast,” a walking tour that continues tonight and Sunday at Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara. The ghost tours are scheduled to begin each day at 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. For more information, go to coastghosts.brownpapertickets.com.
F. S. Crane (Patrick Turner) made his fortune in the Gold Rush and survived the 1853 shipwreck of steamer Winfield Scott on Anacapa Island. His ghost just wants to find his lost gold.
