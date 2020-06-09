More voices raised

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESSA small group of peaceful protesters held signs Saturday afternoon along Bell Street in Los Alamos. Motorists driving past them honked their horns in support of the call for justice and equality in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Dave Mason Managing Editor previous post Food bank holds Picnic in the Park next post Nine more COVID-19 cases in county Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.