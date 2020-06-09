Home Local More voices raised
Local

More voices raised

by Dave Mason 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS
A small group of peaceful protesters held signs Saturday afternoon along Bell Street in Los Alamos. Motorists driving past them honked their horns in support of the call for justice and equality in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Managing Editor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More