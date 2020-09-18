More waivers approved for local schools

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Elementary students in the Montecito Union School District are cleared by state public health officials to return to school. It is one of 17 Santa Barbara County schools with the approval.

This week, the California Department of Public Health approved nine more waivers presented by elementary schools in Santa Barbara County.

This brings the total to 17 approvals.

On Sunday, state officials approved the following schools: Montessori Center School of Santa Barbara and Goleta; Crane Country Day School in Santa Barbara; St. Raphael School in Santa Barbara; St. Mary of the Assumption School in Santa Maria; Valley Christian Academy in Santa Maria and Marymount of Santa Barbara.

On Tuesday, Cold Spring School District in Montecito, the Montecito Union School District and Providence School in Santa Barbara received approvals.

