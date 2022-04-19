More work completed on Lower Mission Creek Flood Control project

Two sections of the Lower Mission Creek Flood Control project were completed last month, Santa Barbara announced Monday.

A bypass culvert was constructed underneath the freeway in order to increase flood flow capacity.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams said he has “been excitedly waiting for the Lower Mission Project to near completion,” with that anticipation stemming from his time on the Santa Barbara City Council.

“The Lower Mission Creek Flood Control Project is vital to the public safety and environmental protection of Santa Barbara,” Supervisor Williams said. “It’s a great achievement every time we finish construction on another reach, and I’m looking forward to championing the completion of future phases.”

The project is a joint effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Santa Barbara County Flood Control and Water Conservation District and the city to address flood control concerns and environmental issues through the widening of the creek to increase flow capacity and reduce flooding and property damage.

It has been under study and development since the 1960s.

“The opening of the bypass culvert is a culmination of much effort and engagement within the community,” said Adam Hendel, the city principal engineer. “The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to the County Flood Control District for staying focused on this project and the Santa Barbara residents for their understanding of construction-related impacts.”

The $5.5 million project between Chapala and De La Vina streets at Reaches 2B-2 under Highway 101 and Reach 3 between Highway 101 and Gutierrez Street was funded by the County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.

Granite Construction was the contractor for the project.

Other Lower Mission Creek Flood Control Projects include the replacements of the bridge at Haley Street in 2012, the Ortega Street bridge in 2012, the Chapala Street bridge in 2014, the Cota Street bridge in 2016, the Mason Street bridge in 2017, the Gutierrez Street bridge in 2019 and the De La Guerra Street bridge in 2020.

Those replacements were funded by the Federal Highway Bridge Program and the city.

Work on Reach 4 between Gutierrez and Haley streets is expected to begin next year. email: kschallhorn@newspress.com