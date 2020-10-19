MOREHART, Martin Scheller

Martin Scheller Morehart aka “Marty,” age 75, went home to Heaven on October 8, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Kelly Morehart, his five children, their spouses, and eleven grandchildren.

Marty was an 8th generation Californian, born in Los Angeles on May 6, 1945. He was the son of Jack and Frannie Morehart and the eldest of nine children. As a child he enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and horseback riding. He was an Eagle Scout and later became a Scout Master. He met the love of his life at age 17, married four years later, and spent almost 55 years of marriage to his best friend, Patricia. He started what came to be a chain of Animal Feed & Retail stores in 1966. In 1978 he purchased a citrus ranch in Santa Paula and he and his family moved to Santa Paula in 1981. In addition to the feed stores and the farming (now avocados), Marty was also a cattle rancher for over 30 years. Marty’s children, their spouses and grandchildren participate in the businesses to this day.

Marty lived life to the fullest. One of his passions was the Prison Ministry. Every Monday night, for over 35 years, Marty served as a volunteer chaplain for the Los Angeles County correctional system. His love for the Lord was strong and he wanted to share his faith with others.

Marty was a member of the Ranchero Visitadores (4Q Camp) since 1970. He always preferred mules to horses and was famous for having taken the trek wearing a gorilla suit astride his pinto mule, Jellybean.

Marty was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fly fishing and goose hunting with his friends in Canada.

Every summer, his family, and a few brave friends would pack in the Sierra Nevada’s and Sespe Wildness. There they had many hair-raising adventures which earned the lucky participants a t-shirt that read “I Survived a Marty Morehart Packtrip”.

In 1999 he purchased the Cuddy Ranch in Lockwood Valley, which became his home away from home and a place to raise his prized herd of black Angus/Brangus cattle. He, the family, and a few more brave friends, spent two days moving cattle to Mutah Flats each spring and fall for 20 years.

Family meant the world to him. Marty, affectionately known as “Papa,” took the time to develop individual relationships with his grandchildren based on their interests. He was known to his children as a model of strength and integrity. He was a man of his word and he led by example. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Joni & Friends at joniandfriends.org. A commemorative Mass and Celebration of Life is being planned for a date in the future.

To leave online condolences for the family, visit; http://www.guardianmemorial.com/obituary/Martin-Morehart Arrangements are in the care of Otto & Son’s, Guardian Memorial – Funeral Directors – (805) 485-2572