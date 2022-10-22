Moreno de Alboran wins first ATP Challenger event

COURTESY PHOTOS

Former Gaucho tennis player Nicolas Morenode Alboran recently won an ATP Challengerevent in Braga, Portugal.

By ZOE COSGROVE

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

Nicolas Moreno de Alboran’s recent triumph at an ATP Challenger event boosted the UCSB men’s tennis alumni’s world ranking to No. 201. During his time as a Gaucho, Moreno de Alboran was named back-to-back Big West Player of the Year and an ITA All-American.

The ATP Challenger event took place in Braga, Portugal from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25, where Moreno de Alboran represented the U.S.A. Moreno de Alboran went head-to-head with some of the best players in the world, remaining victorious for seven straight matches to secure his win. Most notably, the former Gaucho defeated the No. 149 player, Alexandre Muller of France, in the sweet-16. Moreno de Alboran then knocked off two additional top-250 players in the semi-final and final rounds, finishing off the event.

Following his fierce performance in Braga, Moreno de Alboran continued the ATP Challenger Tour in Lisbon, Portugal. Moreno de Alboran lost a match to the No. 145 player, Franco Agamenone of Italy, and the UCSB alum now stands at No. 205 in the world.

