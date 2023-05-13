MOREY, Brian

Brian Delloy Morey of Buellton lost his 4 year battle with cancer on Monday, April 17th. He was born Sept. 1, 1952, in West Bend, Iowa. Brian was a professional meat cutter in local grocery markets. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Wilma, two brothers, Ron and Rob, and stepson, Chris Stanchfield. Brian is survived by his beloved wife, Pam, of 37 years, stepson, Eric Stanchfield, and grandson, Chris Stanchfield II. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Wanda Ellison (husband, Eddie), Lisa Morey, and niece, Amy Ellison. Brian was loved by all who knew him. Pam and Brian’s love was a love of a lifetime and he will be dearly missed.

