MOREY, Lorraine Giorgi Bosio

Lorraine Giorgi Bosio Morey age 87 passed into the kingdom of Heaven on December 9, 2020.

Born in Santa Barbara on November 16, 1933, to Mario & Lena Giorgi (Deceased). Lorraine attended local schools and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1951.

She was active in local politics and campaigned in her younger years for causes and candidates of conservative ideas. Her charity work always involved children. She was one of the charter members on the Board of Directors of Calm.

One could always find her working in her beautiful garden, she felt touched by God in watching things grow which brought joy to everyone. She loved and cared for her family as she did her friends and neighbors. That was life´s greatest reward. She had deep feelings of duty, giving, and caring for the needs of others. To love and be loved was the greatest gift life has to offer.

Lorraine was a fantastic decorator and had an eye for detail. She was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed cooking delicious meals for her family gatherings. She was a positive, quick witted, energetic individual.

She was a loving mother of Justin Bosio whom she referred to as her greatest reward in life. She was also the mother of Michael Mario Bosio, a deceased son whom she never forgot. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Cheryl Bosio. The light of her life was her loving grandchildren, Justine Bosio Schneider (Leo), Sheldon Bosio (Nicole) and Lindsay Bosio. The love, pride and rewards from her children and grandchildren made her life complete.

She is also survived by her nieces Claudia Wilberger (Gary), Robin Wilberger, Christine McAfee (William), Rachael and Nina, nephew Robert Postel, cousins Dennis Feeley (Connie) and Annette Mendez.

“To see a Child smile, to hear the innocent laughter of play, to keep a child safe and loved is the future of our great country.”

Due to the current pandemic situation funeral services will be held on January 11, 2021 at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery.

A special thank you to Dr. Rosenblum, Dr. Blount, The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, and the Girls at the infusion center.