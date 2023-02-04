MORGAN, Allen Forest

Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023 at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. He was born on March 1, 1971 in Burbank, California to Alfred and Peggy Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al, was in Albuquerque, New Mexico teaching a seminar to a room full of Kenworth Truck Dealers. Since Al had a room full of fellow fathers, they worked together to come up with a name for this new baby boy. They felt Allen was perfect in that he could be named after his father without having to use Junior! The rest was easy. Grandfather Morgan was the Forest, and thus began the life of our beloved Allen. As a young boy, one of five children, he was delighted to spend days and weeks with his family working around their home, Mañana, in Montecito, California.

He was an active member of All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, where he served as an acolyte and later volunteered with young people in the Sunday School. Allen was deeply devoted to his Lord, his country, and his loved ones.

Allen was a successful Residential and Commercial Painting Contractor for over 25 years. Allen Forest Morgan Painting and Fine Finishes was well known and respected throughout Santa Barbara County. As an accomplished painting contractor, he was often called upon to fulfill unusual or unique projects. He loved his career and the services he provided to his community.

He had a heart of gold and passion. Everybody knew Allen; with that twinkle in his eyes and a bear hug when you stopped to say “hello,” he won the hearts of many. As a natural-born extrovert, Allen would make new friends and meet old ones wherever he stepped foot. Allen could get into and out of trouble before those around him knew the time of day. You’d hear him before you saw him, and his laugh could be heard from a block away. Anyone who met him would not forget him

anytime soon.

He had an adventurous spirit, and was always striving to try something new. Allen received his Eagle Scout Award as a member of Boy Scout Troop 33. Whether swimming around the buoys at East Beach or rappelling down the face of Gibraltar Rock, Allen always found his peace and life energy in nature. He loved swimming, skiing, hunting, off-roading, boating, camping, hiking, backpacking, and rock climbing.

Allen is survived by his beloved wife, Jennifer Morgan; his two sons, Callahan and Tristan (Carol); his mother, Peggy; his siblings Trudie (Ty), Vance, Bradley (Michelle), and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred, his brother, Kelly, and his loving dog, Star.

Services will be held at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito on Saturday, February 11, at 12:00 noon. Memorial donations can be made to All Saints-by-the-Sea Church.