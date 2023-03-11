MORIARTY, Margaret “Peggy” Louise (Faunce)

Margaret “Peggy” Louise (Faunce) Moriarty, 81, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2023, in Sacramento, CA surrounded by family. Peggy was born September 14, 1941, to Thomas and Virginia (Lautenschlager) Faunce in Dayton, OH. The family relocated to Santa Barbara, CA when Peggy was 5 years old, so her parents could establish the Santa Barbara Children’s Theater. She attended local schools, graduating from SBHS in 1958. Peggy spent most of her career in office administration, management, and consulting before retiring in 2002, and moving to Elk Grove, CA.

She was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. Peggy loved spending time with her family, gardening, cooking, thrift store shopping, traveling, serving at church, and helping others. She was predeceased by her parents and husband of 55 years, Robert. Peggy is survived by her children; Coleen and Eamon (Tatiana), grandchildren; Nathalie and Lucas, her sister, Pamela (William) Elliott, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and “unofficial foster children”. A private family service is being planned for a later date.