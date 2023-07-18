Morning at the harbor

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESSA partly cloudy day is seen late Monday morning at the Santa Barbara harbor. Today’s National Weather Service forecast calls for fog in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria with highs in the low to mid-70s and lows in the low to upper 50s. It’ll be foggy but hotter in Santa Ynez, where a high of 90 is expected. And the hottest spot? Cuyauma is expected today to have a high of 103. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Dems fight over Israel ahead of foreign leader’s visit next post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.