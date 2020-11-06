MORRIS, Helen

1/14/1929 to 10/17/2020

Helen Morris passed away peacefully at the Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California on October 17, 2020 at the age of 91.

Helen was born in Scotland in 1929. She was raised there and then went to London to study nursing at St. Thomas Hospital. She later took her nursing skills to Canada and met her future husband Thomas Morris. They had two children and then moved to Santa Barbara in 1967. Helen worked for many years at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Helen loved living in Santa Barbara and enjoyed walks on the beach, swimming at Los Banos Pool, Watching the Dodgers, and the wonderful Santa Barbara climate. Even after retiring from nursing Helen continued to care for and support people in the community. Santa Barbara was truly her home.

Helen is predeceased by her husband Tom and survived by her 2 children Claire Koplan (Terry) & Jack Morris (Laura), her 2 grandchildren Chris Koplan (Stephanie) and Mike Koplan and her 2 great-grandchildren Cody & Kaylee Koplan, who brought her great joy in her later years.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Cousteau Society at www.cousteau.org

Emanuel Lutheran Church will be having a memorial service on November 7 at 11:30 AM.