MORROW, Susan Elizabeth

Susan Elizabeth Morrow passed away peacefully in her home in Montecito on September 28, 2022.

Susan’s fight against ovarian cancer was truly heroic and thoroughly documented in her many emailed missives detailing her prognosis, treatments and operations as well as providing her thoughts on early detection and the limits of modern medicine on ovarian cancer.

Susan was born on July 1, 1947 in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas to Miriam Vannaman and Col Alex James Stuart, a 1934 graduate of the United States Military Academy. Her very early childhood was spent in exotic locals with Col Stuart’s many foreign postings but she grew up in El Paso, Texas with her father’s retirement from the Army. After graduation from Austin High School in El Paso, and The University of Texas in Austin, Susan attained a Masters of Education from

Harvard University.

Susan was the definition of entrepreneur. While her early work experience included teaching profoundly deaf children to speak, she also worked in the investment business in Boston and when resettling in the Los Angeles area started a very successful executive search firm as well as creating a direct sales women’s clothing company “Colors by Liz.”

When she moved to Park City, Utah she sold architectural structural design elements to hotels and casinos in Las Vegas until she met the love of her life and married Ronald Morrow in 2006.

But even the whirlwind life they led did not curb her inventive fervor and she developed “Fact-ions” a game designed to foster group communication and information sharing that

enhances bonding.

Susan is survived and acutely missed by her husband, his two daughters Diana Morrow and Karen Runke, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as her brothers Sandy Stuart and Douglas Stuart, niece Jennifer McFarlin and nephew Alex Stuart and her grand- niece and nephew.

There will be celebrations of her amazing life at her homes in Montecito, California and Spring Island, South Carolina.

In lieu of flowers Susan requested donations to fight ovarian cancer to the Susan Morrow Legacy Foundation, c/o Debbie Romano, Wells Fargo Wealth Management, 320 Broad Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401.