Mosaic artist to host Valentine’s art class

COURTESY PHOTO

Students will create special Valentine’s Day hearts during a

class Feb. 2 at Poppies Arts and Gifts in Ojai.

OJAI — Mosaic artist Melissa Welch will host a Valentine’s Day art class from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 2 at Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai,

In what’s described as a “ fun and easy class,” participants will make one or more hearts for Valentines’ Day. The class will take place on the outside patio.

All materials will be provided for $29 class fee plus $7 materials fee. No experience is necessary.

Space is limited. To reserve a spot, go to poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Katherine Zehnder