Mosaic images of Christ and Mary reflect Byzantine style

These mosaics are worth thousands of dollars.

C.R. has a pair of mosaic images at 15 by 20 inches, weighing 18 pounds, set in lead, which he believes were acquired by his parents in the 1930s. First, I will talk about their “heritage’”or style, and secondly, give a replacement valuation, as I was not able to find comparable sales of such pieces in the market today, from the 1930s or older.

They are exceptional. C.R. has a pair of religious images, one a Christ figure and one a Mary figure.

The image of Christ is a type of “Christ Pantocrator,” a specific depiction of Christ, meaning “all powerful” or omnipotent, as derived from the Greek. The image is one-half body; a quite common depiction in Orthodox Christianity. Yet, unlike C.R.’s Christ Pantocrator, He is typically holding a book in one hand. The other hand’s fingers are formed in the shape of one of His names, the Greek character letters IC or XC or both. He wears a halo. In Medieval Eastern Roman Church art, the image is inset into the architecture of the Church’s central dome, or in the apse, or in the nave vault.

C.R.s mosaics seem to be made of “Smalti,” Venetian glass for mosaics, and Venetian Mosaic gold — real gold leaf under glass. This ancient medium of gold mosaics allowed reflected and bounced light to shine throughout the architecture in the daylight and glow under the light of candle-powered chandeliers and torches at night. This must have been a sight to see.

Note the stiffness of the poses we see in C.R.’s images, which is the style we associate with Byzantium.

C.R. notes that this pair, Christ and His Mother, were acquired in the 1930s, and I find that extremely significant. The great Byzantine Church, the Hagia Sophia, with the traces of its Christ Pantocrator mosaic mural, was in the process of restoration at that time, and images of what restorers were finding were published and viewed by an eager public. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC held a public viewing in 1944 of a mosaic panel gifted to the Museum at 13 by 20 feet, a Byzantine wonder.

Perhaps in a homage to the level of public interest, and respect for this ancient art form, C.R.’s parents acquired these pieces in the 1930s? Some excellent work similar to this style was created in Sicily at this time.

Possibly the most famous of all sanctuaries for this style of mosaic art was the Hagia Sophia, which had been a Christian Church for 1,100 years before Mehmed II (Ottoman Sultan) sacked Constantinople in 1204.Many of the murals were defaced.

In 1710, Sultan Ahmet III allowed a Swedish Engineer into the “Aya Sophia” to create detailed drawings of the mosaic murals, which were then covered up in the 18th century.

In 1840 the Fossati Brothers attempted a restoration, but in an attempt to preserve the murals, many were plastered over and painted with oil based house paint. It might have seemed a promising idea at the time, but the paint sealed the coverings, and condensation formed underneath.

By the 1930s during restoration in 1936, restorers realized many mosaic murals were lost forever.

Today the church is the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, formerly the Church of Holy Wisdom. It was built in 537 as a patriarchal Cathedral of the Imperial Capital of Constantinople, the largest Christian Church of the eastern Roman Empire. In 1435, after the fall of Constantinople to the Ottoman Empire, it was consecrated to a mosque.

Thus, I must assume that the art lovers of the world in the 1930s would have been thrilled to purchase similar style works.

Here’s a note on valuation. Appraisers use three types of replacement value: a value as concluded by comparable sales in the market, a value concluded for a reproduction of a piece using ancient materials in the ancient style by an artist schooled in this tradition, and, the value I am using for C.R.’s pieces, which is replacement cost if new. I researched a few living mosaic artists who work in Smalti and gold mosaics creating Byzantine style religious images, and found that if C.R. wanted to insure these two pieces against a total loss, he would have to be reimbursed $4,000-6,000 per image.

Dr. Elizabeth Stewart’s “Ask the Gold Digger” column appears Mondays in the News-Press.

Written after her father’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Dr. Stewart’s book “My Darlin’ Quarantine: Intimate Connections Created in Chaos” is a humorous collection of five “what-if” short stories that end in personal triumphs over present-day constrictions. It’s available at Chaucer’s in Santa Barbara.