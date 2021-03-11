On Sunday, March 7, 2021, Gary Mosel, loving husband, son and brother, passed away at the age of 61. Gary was born on December 31, 1959 in Santa Barbara, California to Rudi and Rosel Mosel. Gary was a plumber in Santa Barbara for over 44 years and owned Goleta Plumbing & Mechanical for years and was active in the Santa Barbara County Plumbers Union Local 114. On March 31, 2017, Gary married the love of his life, Marco Antonio Silva. Gary and Marco were together over 23 years and their wedding day was a joyous celebration of their love for each other.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Welsh-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 East Sola Street, Santa Barbara, California, 93101 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.