MOSEL, Rudolf

March 19 1932 – April 7 2022

On Thursday April 7th, 2022, Rudolf (Rudi) Mosel, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away in his home at the age of 90. Rudi was born on March 19, 1932 in Geesthacht, Germany to the late Annie Vossen and Heinrich Johann Mosel.

In 1955, Rudi sailed to the United States with his mother and his sister, Heidi Scott, in search of better opportunities.

He joined the U.S. Army and was soon based in Nuremberg, Germany where he met the love of his life, Rosel. They married in 1957 before he brought her home to Santa Barbara to start their life together. In 1958, Rudi started his own business, Goleta Plumbing and Heating, which was later taken over by his son Gary in 1994 to carry on the family legacy.

Rudi and Rosel loved to travel the world together and made it to almost every country after establishing their family. Being a big family man, they loved taking everyone on family vacations. As an avid fisherman and seafood lover, he loved taking his two sons on fishing trips to Alaska and would always indulge delicious oysters whenever he had the chance. He loved writing, researching history, and to be involved in a good intellectual conversation. Rudi was always telling his best jokes, where he would start laughing before he even made it to the punchline.

Rudi is preceded in death by his two sons Norbert (Norby) Mosel and Gary (Geggy) Mosel and survived by his loving wife Rosemarie (Rosel) Mosel, daughter Heidi Mosel-Riedo, son-in-law Douglas Riedo, granddaughter Heather Rosemarie Riedo, grandson Sawyer Mosel, and son-in-law Marco Silva.

His 90 years of life were filled with happiness, love, humor and adventure. He will be extremely missed by everyone who knew him, but nothing will be able to fill the void he has left behind.

A planned celebration of life will be forthcoming.