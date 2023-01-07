Motherhood focus of The Arts Fund show in La Cumbre Plaza

COURTESY IMAGES

“Ancestral Guardian” is made from resin, flowers, paper, butterflies, acrylic paint and gold leaf. The work, which is on a wood panel, is part of The Arts Fund’s new exhibit.

“The Kind of Mother: Coloring Outside the Lines of Motherhood” is the title of The Arts Fund’s show opening Friday at its Community Gallery in La Cumbre Plaza, 120 S. Hope Ave. F119.

An opening reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. throughout the Santa Barbara plaza during the bi-monthly Art Walk.

This show features local artists Vanessa Wallace-Gonzales, Meiya Sidney, Hope Okere, Juan D. Mendoza and Amber Valley Evangelista, artist and show curator.

“Chasing Home” was created by artist Amber Valley Evangelista.

“This exhibition is designed to force the audience to appreciate and challenge the influences politics and cultural traditions have on mothers of today’s society,” said Ms. Evangelista. “The curated pieces provide a diverse narrative of the complexities of femininity and motherhood.

“Femininity, resilience and nurturing are just a few of the words used to describe the emotion felt from the show. Artists show their vulnerability as a mother, child and human in a curated show exemplifying the intimate connection with mother.”

For more information, to donate, or to get involved with the Arts Fund contact terra@artsfundsb.org or visit www.artsfundsb.org.