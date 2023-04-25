Sol Aromatics to host special workshop in Buellton

PHOTOS COURTESY SUSAN FARBER

“When I was a little girl, I was gifted a perfume kit from my mom. I loved it (perfume) when I was a little girl,” said Susan Farber, who will lead the Mother’s Day Perfume Workshop on May 13 in Buellton. “After I became licensed as a therapist, I had a perfume made for me, and I got hooked in the whole process of making perfume again.”

Scent is the sense that can transport people. Back to their grandmother’s home, back to their first love, back to their high school football stadium and other cherished memories.

To celebrate this “superpower,” Sol Aromatics founder Susan Farber is hosting a Mother’s Day Perfume Workshop on May 13 in Buellton. Participants are welcome to attend it with their moms.

Ms. Farber is a private-practicing psychotherapist and a natural perfumer, who works both as a psychotherapist and the owner of her aromatherapy business.

During a News-Press interview about her background, business and upcoming workshops, Ms. Farber elaborated on her love for scents and perfume.

It seems like the power of scent has always made its way back to Ms. Farber, and she has transformed her career into spreading that power to her clients.

As a mind-body therapist, Ms. Farber creates a state of joy or peace for her clients through aroma, which she said, “affects you and your body right away.” Ms. Farber uses essential oils with her therapy clients and guides them in blending three to four oils for them to create an intention of what they would like to manifest.

Multiple generations are welcome to attend the

Mother’s Day Perfume Workshop.

“My work is geared toward all different walks of life. I work all the way down to kids and up to older adults,” the perfumer said. “(My work) is for anyone who has a love for fragrance.”

Sol Aromatics was founded 10 to 12 years ago, but Ms. Farber has more than 30 years experience in psychotherapy, and she has been using essential oils with her clients for most of her clinical work.

“I’m a mind-body therapist. And I look at how the mind affects the body, and how the body affects the mind,” she said.

Ms. Farber went on to explain that she focuses on creating positive association through associative learning principles, to then diffuse stress responses on a body level and get them in present time.

“This work helps people with trauma and PTSD,” she said. “It’s not talk-therapy focused, instead it’s working on a body level.”

Ms. Farber’s Mother’s Day Perfume Workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 at Windmill Nursery, 925 State Route 246, Buellton.

“The Mother’s Day Workshop is meant for celebrating mother-daughter and mother-child bonds, and celebrating that bond by co-creating a perfume together,” Ms. Farber said.

She explained that the workshop’s main goal is to give mothers and their children an experience that then becomes linked to the perfume they make together. “Every time they put their perfume on, they have that connection with their mom and remember the experience they had together.”

Ms. Farber’s workshop is focused on celebrating a mother’s love and creating a keepsake and positive associative memory for the attending mothers and daughters.

Participants show their perfume at the Mother’s Day

Perfume Workshop.

The attendees of the event will be introduced to 28 ingredients, with 18 essential oils and absolutes. Ms. Farber will introduce the participants to base notes, heart notes and top notes in perfume making. The attendees will learn and go through the entire process, with the lead of Ms. Farber.

“They will be learning how to blend the notes together to make something harmonious,” she told the News-Press. “Some essences they’ve probably never been exposed to.”

Ms. Farber explained she will teach the workshop attendees an aroma method by Mandy Aftel, a Berkeley perfumer whom she trained under. “Her blending technique is used with some modifications of mine for the workshop.”

Ms. Farber collected the essential oils and essences that will be provided at the workshop. “I spend many hours curating them (essential oils). I love collecting oils and finding them from the source, which is the distiller.

“I also make some of my own oils (which will not be in the workshop), and I have an aromatic garden that I grow and extract scents out of.”

Ms. Farber served her clients as both an aromatherapist and psychotherapist. She separates her two similar paths of work, clarifying that her therapy clients who are trying to be in a certain state of mind are given specific essential oils curated for their situation, whereas her perfume workshops are to rather celebrate the love of scent and share it with one another.

There are only 12 spaces available, and Ms. Farber clarifies that it’s so limited because, “I want to be able to give people hands-on guidance during the workshop.”

