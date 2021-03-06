MOTTEK, Joan Waterman

Joan Waterman Mottek, 94 of Dallas, passed away peacefully on the 3rd day, February, 2021.

Joan was born October 2, 1926 to Mrs. Anna and Mr. William Waterman in Steubenville, Ohio. She graduated from Steubenville High School in 1944 and graduated in 1945 from the Katherine Gibbs School in New York City. In 1951, Joan moved to Puerto Rico and joined the Caribe Hilton, where she met the love of her life, Carl.

Joan and Carl cherished traveling and time spent with family and friends. Life together included many moves raising their 3 children in New York, Chicago and Atlanta. They finally made California their home moving to Beverly Hills until Carl’s retirement in 1995 from Hilton Hotels Corporation. Joan and Carl then began an active retirement life at Birnam Wood in Santa Barbara, CA. In 2011, they moved to the Edgemere, in Dallas, TX to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Joan was a dedicated wife, a loving mother and a true lady ahead of her time, whose sharp business mind and support was instrumental to her husband’s successful career. Joan was a wonderful role model, who was always kind and generous in a very private way. A voracious reader, highly intelligent, loved a great game of backgammon and a challenging crossword puzzle.

She will be lovingly missed by her three children: her daughters Gwen Longino of Dallas, Lynn and her husband Steve Clayton of Houston; her son Peter Mottek and his wife Mercedes of Boca Raton, FL.

Joan and Carl have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Beau Longino of Dallas; Libby Longino Cohen, her husband Jake and son Micah of Austin; Brittany Clayton Friedberg and her husband Stephen of San Jose, CA; Alan Clayton and his wife Becca of Houston; Dominique Mottek Neto and her husband Pedro Neto of Boca Raton, FL, and Carl T. Mottek, II of Boca Raton, FL.

A service will be held in the near future for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army of North Dallas.