MOUNT, Sarah Alexander

5/16/1927 to 5/28/2021

Sarah Alexander Mount passed peacefully at home on May 28, 2021 surrounded by family. Born in Stony Point, NC of Clyde Alexander and Elsie Gwaltney Alexander. She was one of nine children, seventh in line. She was the last of that generation. She attended Wingate College, Charlotte, NC and married Robert Franklin Mount on 8/23/1946. She taught third grade for 20 years at Vieja Valley School, Santa Barbara.

Surviving family are 3 children: Barbara Burke, Angela Comin and Tamara Schlagel. She leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Tanya Cassier, Cenen Aparicio, Nanette Navarro, Tyler Burke, and Sam Burke. She has 6 great-grandchildren.

Sarah was an active member of Apostles Church at 4485 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara. Services will be held on August 21, 2021; 11:00 a.m. at Apostles Church. Reception at Kirby Hall following services.

Much gratitude is sent to our Hospice staff during her last illness. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Apostles Church.