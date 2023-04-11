Movie actor Timothy Bottoms to sign his first book

COURTESY PHOTOS

Movie actor Timothy Bottoms will sign his book “The Pier” April 19 at Chaucer’s Books in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Hollywood actor and Santa Barbara native Timothy Bottoms will be visiting Chaucer’s Books in Santa Barbara for an in-store book talk and signing April 19.

The event will start at 6 p.m. at the store, 3321 State St.

Mr. Bottoms’ book, “The Pier,” is a coming-of-age story that is loosely based on Mr. Bottoms’ childhood memories. Taking place in Santa Barbara, the story describes the delicate scene of the pier and carries the reader along on the journey of a little boy. Mr. Bottoms describes the book as “the best Sunday read I have found in a very long time.”

The author is well-known in Hollywood for his movies such as “The Last Picture Show,” “The Paper Chase,” “Rollercoaster” and “Elephant.” “The Pier” is his first book, although Mr. Bottoms has been telling stories a majority of his life.

— Kira Logan