One805 to host drive-in fundraiser starting next week

“Deadpool” (2016) screens recently at the West-Wind Drive-in in Goleta. “Grease” and “Back to the Future” will be shown there Monday and July 20 respectively during benefits for 0ne805, a first responder nonprofit.

On Monday evening, moviegoers will slick back their hair and zip up their favorite leather jacket for a showing of “Grease” at the West Wind Drive-In in Goleta.

Proceeds will benefit first responder support nonprofit One805.

One805 was founded in response to the 2017 Thomas Fire and the 2018 Montecito mudslides. The organization hosted the largest nonprofit event in Santa Barbara history – The Kick Ash Bash.

One805 Executive Director Angela Binetti-Schmidt said she had to hold off announcing the event until she could secure the rights to the movie.

The drive-in has a capacity for 400 cars.

Ms. Binetti-Schmidt said “Grease” star Olivia Newton-John has agreed to record a video and do some radio spots to promote the event. Ms. Newton-John has lived in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The “Grease” showing is the first of One805’s Drive-In Movie Mondays. Ms. Binetti-Schmidt said she hopes to host more movie nights through August. “Back to the Future,” which stars Michael J. Fox and longtime Montecito actor Christopher Lloyd, is already lined up for July 20.

The drive-in is located at 907 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta.

Ms. Binetti-Schmidt said when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, One805 was involved in collecting personal protective equipment such as masks for first responders and frontline workers.

When the pandemic forced Ms. Binetti-Schmidt to cancel One805’s Memorial Day benefit concert, her first thought was to look into utilizing the old Goleta drive-in.

One805 has worked with West-Wind Drive-in on social distancing policies.

“I used to take my kids to the drive-in a few years ago. So I immediately thought, ‘We gotta get that reopened because it’s a safe way for us to do something in this community,’ ” Ms. Binetti-Schmidt said.

One805 staff worked with attorneys for the owners of the drive-in to get the theater reopened with social distancing policies.

COURTESY PHOTOOlivia Newton John, who stars with John Travolta in “Grease” and has lived in the Santa Ynez Valley, is helping to promote the One805 benefit.

Drive-in staff will space cars at least 10 feet apart, and One805 has purchased more than 1,000 mini hand sanitizers for guests. The West Wind Drive-In can accommodate up to 400 cars spaced 10 feet apart.

The drive-in concession stand will serve candy and popcorn, but guests must wear a mask and stand 6 feet apart in line. Guests can also bring their own snacks.

In addition to the upcoming One805 events, the drive-in, which is owned by a San Rafael company, reopened in May for regular business. Large crowds have turned out for popular movies such as “Star Trek” (2009), “Marvel’s The Avengers” (2012) and “Zootopia” (2016).

As guests pull into the drive-in on Monday, firefighters will pick out the winners of the best car and best “Grease” costume prizes before the movie starts.

“When we canceled our benefit concert, we were looking for a way to not only raise much needed funds for fighting the pandemic, but also a place where the community could come together to show support for our first responders,” Ms. Binetti-Schmidt said.

“Now coupled with the crushing economy, which has slashed the budgets for a lot of equipment that our first responders need, that is where we really saw the need to figure out a way to safely fundraise,” she said.

The money raised by the Movie Mondays will go toward purchasing harnesses for the Sheriff’s Office and Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter rescues, foggers that spray a decontaminating mist for law enforcement patrol cars or small enclosed areas, and other resources.

Ms. Binetti-Schmidt said One805 provides resources for first responders equitably across Santa Barbara County.

“We are all in this together,” she said. “This is not just a Santa Barbara city fundraiser, and we want to make sure our community is safe and prepared.

FYI “Grease” (1978) will screen Monday during a One805 benefit at the West Wind Drive-in, 907 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta. “Back to the Future” (1985) will screen there July 20. Tickets cost $50 a car for each movie. To purchase, go to https://one805.wildapricot.org/event-3895706. For more about the drive-in, go to www.westwinddi.com.

“We’ve done a lot. We need funding to continue to do more, and we’re excited about this safe, fun community event,” Ms. Binetti Schmidt said.

“Grease” was originally released in 1978 and stars John Travolta in one of his most iconic roles as T-Birds greaser gang leader Danny Zuko.

The romantic comedy follows Danny’s pursuit of old-fashioned girl Sandy Olsson, played by Ms. Newton-John, and their exploits at Rydell High School in 1958.

