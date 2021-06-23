‘Movie Nights at the Mart’ begin Friday

MONTECITO — “Movie Nights at the Mart” will begin Friday at the Montecito Country Mart, 1016 Coast Village Road at Hot Springs Road.

Classic films (with Pixar shorts to start) will be shown from 6 to 8 p.m. in the courtyard, beginning with “Day & Night” and “Babe.”

Dates and films are July 2, “Tin Toy” and “Up”; July 9, “Boundin” and “Abominable”; July 16, “Lava” and “Aladdin”; July 23, “Geri’s Game” and “A Bug’s Life”; July 30, “Lou” and “Despicable Me”; Aug.6, “Presto” and “Wall-E”; Aug. 13, “Lifted” and “Ratatouille”; Aug. 20, “Bao” and “The Incredibles”; Aug. 27, “Piper” and “Finding Nemo”; Sept. 3, “For the Birds” and “Monsters Inc.”

Admission is free.

Dinner, nibbles and sips will be available from Bettina, Little Alex’s, Pressed Juicery and Rori’s Artisanal Creamery.

— Marilyn McMahon