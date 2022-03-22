‘Moving Miss Daisy’

Consignment business ensconced in former Sears building

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Michael Gustafson of Mattress Mike’s and Glenn Novack stand outside Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House, which Mr. Novack started in the old Sears building at La Cumbre Plaza.

Ever since Sears closed its doors in La Cumbre Plaza in February 2019, numerous Santa Barbarans have wondered what would replace it.

Glenn Novack provided a partial answer on March 3 when he opened Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House in 16,000 square feet on the first floor.

“The response from customers has been incredible. They have jaw-dropping moments when they walk in at the sight of so much actual furniture and accessories,” Mr. Novack told the News-Press “Because of the pandemic, they have had to order items online, which often took a year to get. Here, they can buy items right off the floor.”

A 19th century clock from a railroad station is among the items sold at Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House.

Included are home furnishings in every style, antiques, art, carpets, household items, lighting, memorabilia, patio furniture, porcelain and pottery, tabletop, exercise equipment, musical instruments and more.

The Louis John boutique is filled with high-end specialty items such as clothing, accessories and handbags.

“They can buy estate pieces from me and new furniture from Mike Gustafson, owner of Mattress Mike Furniture Gallery, when he moves in next month from his longtime location in Goleta,” Mr. Novack said.

Mattress Mike was founded by Mike Gustafson in 1994 on Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta before it moved to 7320 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. When the store celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019, it was featured in a News-Press story. The business has grown over the years to today’s selection of quality beds and multiple furniture lines.

Together, the businesses will share 70,000 square feet of space.

“We will be the largest furniture store on the Central Coast,” said Mr. Novack, a 1982 graduate of Santa Barbara High School who also had a catering and events business after completing the hotel and restaurant management course at Santa Barbara City College.

Mr. Novack said he got into the consignment and auction business after being his mom’s caregiver for 13 years.

“My sister suggested with my expertise, I should open a business. I started Moving Miss Daisy about seven years ago out in the field helping seniors downsize. I thought the name was appropriate because of the movie ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ starring Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman,” Mr. Novack told the News-Press.

In July 2020, he opened his first store, Miss Daisy’s Outlet at 4441 Hollister Ave., where he sells smaller items and patio furniture. Prices are moderate because he caters to college students.

Louis John stands at his fashion boutique inside Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House.

The two stores are combined under the name “Moving Miss Daisy.”

He is particularly excited about the new spacious location because there is room for a stage where his band, Society Jazz, can perform.

“I’d like to have a jazz club that plays several times a week,” said Mr. Novack, a vocalist who has been singing around town for years. In fact, his email address has the word “crooner” in it.

He is especially proud of Consign for a Cause, a program he started to help raise money for local nonprofits, schools or charities.

“People can choose their favorite local charity in Santa Barbara County and donate their pre-approved consignable item(s), which I will have picked up for free. The charity will receive 100% of the net proceeds,” said Mr. Novack, who is supporting animal charities through Moving Miss Daisy’s “Pet Project.”

This art is among the merchandise at Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House.

He also has a space to flip furniture where old pieces will get a new life.

“I notice that there is a new trend emerging among my clientele, who still prefer lighter, cleaner, simpler Danish type lines, but the darker more ornate classic styles are coming back,” he said.

When asked what he likes best about his new location, Mr. Novack said, “I have all my passions under the same roof — my music, furniture with interesting histories and the ability to have a place for people to bring things they no longer want for people who want them.

“I like the idea of re-inventing retail to be more interactive with the music, fashion shows and an experience that people can to be part of rather than ordering online — something new and positive and happy in a world that’s crazy right now.”

