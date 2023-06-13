Moving on to Summerland

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSA flock of sheep — first seen grazing last month at Elings Park in Santa Barbara as an eco-friendly fire prevention measure and a natural method of invasive-plant removal — now graze at the Ortega Hill area in Summerland. Here they are, grazing off Ortega Hill Road, under the watchful eye of a livestock guardian dog. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post ‘Go, Falcon!’ next post White House calls for pistol regulation that would affect millions of Americans Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.