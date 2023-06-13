Home Local Moving on to Summerland
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A flock of sheep — first seen grazing last month at Elings Park in Santa Barbara as an eco-friendly fire prevention measure and a natural method of invasive-plant removal — now graze at the Ortega Hill area in Summerland. Here they are, grazing off Ortega Hill Road, under the watchful eye of a livestock guardian dog.
