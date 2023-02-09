MOX museum adds board members, honors emeritus first member

COURTESY PHOTOS

Graham Bell

Graham Bell, Jamie Nash and Kristen Nesbit have been appointed members of the board of directors of MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, which is also honoring Jill Levinson as

the first emeritus board member in honor of her dedicated service.

New officers for 2023 include Andy Winchester, board chair; Susan McMillan, vice chair; Justin Anderson, treasurer; and Kirsten McLaughlin, secretary. Also on the executive committee are Alixe Mattingly, immediate past chair, and Kelly Almeroth, member at large.

This leadership team, along with the entire volunteer board, works directly with Robin Gose, the museum’s president and chief executive officer, to oversee and support the organization’s mission to ignite learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity.

Jill Levinson

“Our board is growing with the right people at the right time,” said Ms. Gose. “Their experience and perspectives will help us navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead. This is an exciting time as we continue to dream up ways to build and enhance new STEAM experiences for families and curious minds of all ages.”

Mr. Bell is a senior vice president and private client advisor at Bank of America. His nonprofit interest began early in his career and continues as he assists clients in meeting their philanthropic goals. A Southern California native, Mr. Bell and his family moved to Santa Barbara in 2015 and enjoy time at the beach and sailing out of the Santa Barbara harbor.

Ms. Nash is an experienced global marketing professional, most recently with Procore Technologies. She began her career with a coveted internship for the White House and went on to develop and transform marketing teams.

An alumna of UCSB, Ms. Nash settled back in Santa Barbara in 2016 after exploring the world and working in San Francisco and New York City. Her career has included positions in the Office of Public Liaison at the White House Bloomberg L.P. in New York and AllianceBernstein and BlackRock in San Francisco. Ms. Nash has been active in the nonprofit world, including Hospice of Santa Barbara, Women in ETFs, American Society of Nephrology and Kidney X.

Ms. Nesbit brings more than 12 years of experience in finance, strategy, and operations in early stage, entrepreneurial environments, and global organizations. After earning her bachelor’s degree and MBA at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, she spent her career in the Bay Area before relocating to Santa Barbara in 2021, where she enjoys spending time at the beach with her husband and daughters.

Kristen Nesbit

Ms. Levinson is a native of Santa Barbara and is happy to be raising her three children in her hometown, close to family and friends. After earning her bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, she worked as a publicist and producer in the entertainment industry in San Francisco, most notably with

Industrial Light and Magic, Lucasfilm, and her own production company, Big Fish Entertainment.

In 2001, Ms. Levinson and her husband Neil returned home to start their family. She is an active volunteer in the Santa Barbara community, including involvement at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care, Storyteller Children’s Center, Food Bank of Santa Barbara County and serving as a trustee of Lotusland and trustee and president of Crane Country Day School.

At home, Ms. Levinson spends her time cooking, hiking, reading, gardening or curled up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn for family movie night.

“I’m honored to be part of the MOXI team and this wonderful philanthropic community, who worked together for more than 20 years to turn a bold vision into a reality,” said Ms. Levinson, MOXI chair emeritus.

“MOXI has far exceeded our expectations in delivering innovative, hands-on science education to all members of our community, and it has limitless possibilities to grow in the coming decades.”

