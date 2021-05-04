Home Life MOXI back in action
by Santa Barbara News-Press
MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, reopened last weekend at 125 State St. The Santa Barbara museum explores knowledge with attractions such as a giant guitar and a timpani, which is being played, from left, by Charlotte, Aaron and Wesley Cox. For more about MOXI, go to moxi.org.
