MOXI expands hours, adds interactive laser show

“LunchBoxing with Lasers by Mike Gould” will be on display at MOXI until Sept. 16.

Lasers have arrived at MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation.

“LunchBoxing with Lasers by Mike Gould” is the Santa Barbara museum’s first limited-time art installation since reopening. It’s on display through Sept. 16 in the Interactive Media Theater on the second floor of the museum, 125 State St.

The exhibit is among the highlights at the museum, which, as of Sunday, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

“LunchBoxing with Lasers” takes the typically passive experience of watching a laser light show and makes it a more engaging one with the help of a few vintage metal lunch boxes, according to a news release.

Guests of all ages can enter the darkened theater space, where they will see three different color lumia displays, each with their own set of controls. People are encouraged to step up to one of the three podiums topped with a lunch box and peer inside. Each lunch box contains three jewel-shaped knobs, which control various aspects of each lumia. T

The result is a laser light show created and controlled by museum guests.

The exhibit also has a musical element.

“I am so excited for the kids and kids-at-heart who are returning to MOXI to have something new to do and for them to be in control. While there’s a definite art to producing laser light shows, there’s also such beauty in letting the audience experiment and play,” Mr. Gould said.

Robin Gose, president and CEO of Moxi, said the museum is thrilled to welcome interactive art installations again after a challenging 14 months.

“‘LunchBoxing with Lasers’ is fun for all ages and the perfect way to kick off what we hope will be a summer filled with lots of happy children and families returning to MOXI.”

The museum’s attendance capacity remains limited, and advance ticket purchase or reservations are still recommended.

All guests two and older must also continue to wear a face covering.

For more information, go to moxi.org.

