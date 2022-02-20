MOXI museum to celebrate fifth birthday



KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, which is on lower State Street in Santa Barbara, will celebrate its fifth anniversary Friday through Feb. 27.

SANTA BARBARA — MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation will celebrate its fifth birthday from Friday through Feb. 27.

Included will be party games on the roof, stomp rockets and birthday candle experiments all weekend long.

“What a milestone! We’re thrilled to have already become such an integral part of the Santa Barbara experience and a trusted resource for science learning in this short time. We’re looking forward to many years of fun and discovery ahead,” said Robin Gose, CEO.

A special members-only morning will take place on Saturday with birthday bingo, arm-painting from Maria’s FacePainting and unlimited creativity in the Innovation Workshop.

Members will also receive a double discount at the Museum Store with 20% off all purchases through Feb. 28, and they will be offered five guest passes to share with family and friends.

For more information, call 805-770-5000, ext. 118, or email members@moxi.org.

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation is dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity for guests of all ages through its hands-on exhibits and education programs.

For more information, visit moxi.org.

—Marilyn McMahon