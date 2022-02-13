MOXI museum welcomes six new board members

COURTESY PHOTOS

Austin Lampson

MOXI, the The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, has announced six new board members: Donna Barranco Fisher, Angela Krablin, Mieko Kusano, Austin Lampson, Chetan Nayak and Jackie Schaffer.

“MOXI is fortunate to have a passionate, dedicated board that enthusiastically supports our work to make science learning accessible to all. This year we are thrilled to add these talented individuals, with their diverse perspectives and experiences, to our board,” said CEO Robin Gose.

MOXI’s volunteer board of directors works with the museum’s president and CEO to oversee and support the organization’s commitment to interactive learning experiences in science and creativity.

Jackie Schaffer

The MOXI Board of Directors Executive Committee continues to be led by Alixe Mattingly (chair), Susan McMillan, (vice chair), Justin Anderson (treasurer), Andy Winchester (secretary), Jill Chase (at large), and Jill Levinson (at large).

DONNA BARRANCO FISHER

Ms. Barranco Fisher is an expert in early childhood education, who brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit organization building, operations, governance and a deep background in early childhood education. She was executive director fof Storyteller Children’s Center for almost seven years and served on the boards of organizations such as CALM, Girls Inc., Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Hospice of Santa Barbara, Transition House, Jodi Houseand Casa Pacifica. She’s a board member for Children and Family Resource Services and participates in organizations such as the Santa Barbara County Child Care Planning Council, Early Childhood and Family Wellness Coalition, and Quality Counts California.

ANGELA KRABLIN

Ms. Krablin grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University with a double major in economics and Spanish in 1983, moving to California in 1985.

She began her career in banking in 1986. She began working for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in 1995, leaving in 2018 to join Montecito Bank & Trust, where she presently works as the director of bank operations.

Ms. Krablin has been on the advisory board of the Santa Barbara Salvation Army for almost 22 years and has been the chair of that Board for the last 12.

AUSTIN LAMPSON

Ms. Lampson is the branch manager and mortgage loan officer at Homeowners Financial Group.

She has served on the boards of National Association of Women Business Owners, Coastal Housing Partnership and the American Heart Association. She has volunteered with the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History for more than 15 years and has been a committee leader for Junior League, Jodi House and various other groups in town. S

She has also written for the Santa Barbara Lawyer Magazine and is certified by the State Bar of California to teach continuing education to attorneys with regards to trust and asset administration.

Ms. Lampson’s interest in MOXI is a personal one. Her family had love, but not money. Her parents believed in education and took advantage of free days from all museums, but the Louisiana Children’s Museum was Ms. Lampson’s favorite.

CHETAN NEYAK

Mr. Nayak is the general manager for Quantum Hardware at Microsoft and a UCSB physics professor. His research focuses on solid state physics and quantum computation.

Dr. Chetan received an A.B. degree in physics from Harvard in and a doctorate in physics from Princeton. He was a postdoctoral fellow at the Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics at the UCSB.

He joined the faculty of UCLA in 1997, and in 2005, he became a founding member of Station Q, a Microsoft-funded research institute on topological quantum computing located on the campus of UCSB.

In 2007, he was named a physics professor at UCSB.

He has been a visiting professor at Nihon University in Japan and a visiting researcher at Microsoft Research in Redmond, Wash.

Dr. Chetan has published more than 150 papers in refereed scientific journals, garnering more than 22,000 citations.

MIEKO KUSANO

Ms. Kusano is the founder and CEO of Mameko LLC, a niche corporation that promotes high growth, advises private companies and provides product and design leadership.

Prior to this, Ms. Kusano was a senior Director at Sonos for 15 years. She founded both the product management and design groups and spearheaded Sonos’ unique approach in cohesive design experience.

Prior to Sonos, she was vice president of product management at Invention Machine, a company specializing in semantic search and innovation software. She started her career at Philips Electronics, where she created a personal communicator for children, collaborating with MIT Media Lab and Mattel Research to study the cognitive development of children ages 6-12 She graduated cum laude from Delft University of Technology in The Netherlands, with a masters in industrial design engineering. She is a named inventor on many patents and has received many design awards for her team’s work.

In 2010, she was featured in “The 100 most creative people in business” by Fast Company.

JACKIE SCHAFFER

Jackie Marcus Schaffer is a writer, director and producer of film and television. Raised in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, Ms. Schaffer attended Viewpoint School, where she currently serves on the Headmaster’s Leadership Council, prior to receiving her bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University.

