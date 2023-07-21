MOZILO, Angelo Robert

Angelo Robert Mozilo was born December 16, 1938, in The Bronx, New York. He met his wife, Phyllis, when they were still teenagers. The two married in 1961, and shortly after, the young couple began a journey that brought them from the Northeast to the South and finally out west to California. They settled in Glendale, California, in 1969, where he and Phyllis raised their five children, and he started his journey as a successful entrepreneur and industry leader.

Angelo had a long and storied career in the real estate and mortgage industry, which began in his 14th year. A very driven teenager, he grew into a hyper-driven adult with the desire and vision to be a difference-maker.

He called it the “fire in his belly.”

Angelo’s business success is well known, but it is not his only identity. Angelo and Phyllis traveled the world collecting stories, friendships, and their fair share of awkward encounters. Angelo was an avid golfer until an aging body made it difficult. He traveled from Montana to South America as an accomplished angler, perfecting the craft. Angelo’s love of the sea and the sun’s warmth was one reason he migrated to Santa Barbara, joined the yacht club, and spent hours (more maintaining than sailing) on his gorgeous boat, La Dolce Vita. Many may not know that while living in Glendale, Angelo spent countless weekends landscaping his front yard, resulting in neighborhood awards and recognitions. It was an incredible source of pride. Angelo’s generosity was beyond measure both in time and treasure. His vocation has always been to give, and as he became more successful, his ability and desire grew in tandem. May his generosity and good works be his legacy.

Angelo was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Phyllis Grace, his parents, Ralph Mozilo and Pauline Mozilo Gentile, and his younger brother Ralph Mozilo. He is survived by his five children, 11 grandchildren, his beloved dog Taffy, and

his three sisters.

In place of flowers, donations may be made to St. Lawrence of Brindisi Parish School in Los Angeles.