MTD expands buses to full capacity

SANTA BARBARA — Starting today, the Santa Barbara MTD will allow full capacity on all buses in response to the county’s move into the yellow tier.

Forty-foot busses will accommodate 38 passengers, a 30-foot diesel bus can accommodate 28 passengers and a 30-foot electric shuttle can serve 20 riders. This is up from the previous capacity of about 20 riders on a 40-foot bus and 15 riders on a 30-foot bus.

Federal law still requires that masks be worn on all public transportation and bus stops through Sept. 30. The end of the state’s tier system on June 15 will not have an impact on the federal mandate.

— Madison Hirneisen