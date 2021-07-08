MTD plans virtual workshop

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is hosting a virtual workshop for business owners to learn more about becoming a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise and future contracting opportunities with MTD.

The workshop will be held via Zoom from noon to 12:45 p.m. July 16.

DBEs are defined as small businesses with minority or woman ownership of at least 51%.

MTD has an average of $6 million in contracting opportunities each year and actively seeks certified DBE firms to bid on those contracts.

For more information, go to sbmtd.gov/about/about-mtd or email Steve Maas at smaas@sbmtd.gov.

— Marilyn McMahon