MTD reducing services this month

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is scaling back its services on more than one dozen bus lines later this month due to a shortage of operators.

Beginning April 25, services will be temporarily reduced, changed or suspended on lines 1, 2, 5, 6, 11, 12x, 14, 15x, 16, 20, 23, 24x, 25, 27 and 28.

“These temporary reductions are being made in order to improve system reliability as MTD experiences a shortage of bus operators,” MTD said in its notice.

More on the changes:

— Line 1 (West Santa Barbara) will reduce weekday afternoon peak headways from 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

— Line 2 (East Santa Barbara) will reduce weekday afternoon peak headways from 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

— Line 5 (Mesa/La Cumbre) will reduce its span of service and frequency on weekdays.

— Line 6 (Goleta) will reduce weekday morning and afternoon peak headways from combined headways with Line 11 of 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

— Line 11 (UCSB) will reduce weekday morning and afternoon peak headways from combined headways with Line 6 of 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

— Line 12x (Goleta express) will operate on Saturday service levels on weekdays.

— Line 14 (Montecito) will reduce its frequency on weekdays.

— Line 15x (SBCC/UCSB express) will operate on a limited service schedule.

— Line 16 (SBCC shuttle) will temporarily suspend its service.

— Line 20 (Carpinteria) will reduce its frequency in weekday morning and afternoon peaks from 15 minutes to 30 minutes and reduce midday headways from 40 minutes to 1 hour.

— Line 23 (El Encanto Heights) will make small changes to its weekday schedule times but no changes to headways.

— Line 24x (UCSB express) will reduce its frequency on weekdays.

— Line 25 (Ellwood/Winchester Canyon) will make small changes to its weekday schedule times but no changes to headways.

— Line 27 (Isla Vista shuttle) will continue to operate on a UCSB Out schedule.

— Line 28 (UCSB shuttle) will reduce its weekday headways from 18 minutes to 36 minutes.

Lines 10 (Cathedral Oaks), 30 & 34 (Downtown/Waterfront shuttles), 36 (Seaside shuttle) and 37 (Crosstown shuttle) will remain suspended.

More information about becoming a bus operator can be found here: sbmtd.gov/busoperator.

More details on the service changes can be found here: sbmtd.gov/reduced. email: kschallhorn@newspress.com