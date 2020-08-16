MTD services to change Monday

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District’s annual August service changes will go into effect starting Monday morning.

The new schedule includes minor changes to the schedules of Lines 7 (Old Town Goleta), 12x (Goleta Express), 20 (Carpinteria), 24x (UCSB Express), and 27 (Isla Vista Shuttle). The changes were developed through a year-long planning process, which assessed on-time performance and changing traffic patterns, according to MTD officials.

Line 15x (SBCC/UCSB Express) and 28 (UCSB Shuttle) are suspended until in-person classes resume. Booster services serving the junior and high schools are also on hold until the Santa Barbara Unified School District returns to on-campus instruction, officials said.

The following lines will remain suspended until further notice due to continued COVID-19 related service reductions: Line 10 (Cathedral Oaks); Line 16 (SBCC Shuttle); Line 36 (Seaside Shuttle); Line 37 (Crosstown Shuttle).

Lines 30 and 34 (Downtown and Waterfront Shuttles) are suspended through summer of 2021.

Face coverings are required while waiting for, and on board all MTD buses. Passengers are asked to board at the rear door, while the front door is reserved for seniors and people with disabilities. Fares are not being collected at this time.

The new schedule to reflect the line chances can be found at https://sbmtd.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/MTD-August-2020-Schedule-Guide_complete-v2.pdf.

— Mitchell White