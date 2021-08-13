MTD to begin monthly service changes Monday

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara MTD will enact its annual service changes this Monday ahead of the return of students to SBCC and UCSB.

Under the new changes, the SBCC Shuttle (line 16) will return to full service, while the SBCC/UCSB express (Line 15x) and the UCSB shuttle (Line 28) will return with reduced service. These lines will start when SBCC begins class Aug. 23 and when UCSB begins Sept. 20.

Line 27, which is the Isla Vista Shuttle, will remain on the reduced schedule until further notice, according to a news release.

Booster services to area junior and high schools will resume on Tuesday, and pick-up/drop-off times have been changed due to new bell schedules for Santa Barbara Unified School District. To check the new schedules, visit sbmtd.gov/routes/booster-services.

The following lines will remain suspended until further notice due to workforce or budget restraints: Line 10 (Cathedral Oaks), Line 36 (Seaside Shuttle), Line 37 (Crosstown Shuttle) and Lines 30 and 34 (Downtown and Waterfront Shuttles).

Under federal law, masks must be worn properly while riding MTD shuttles.

— Madison Hirneisen