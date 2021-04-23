MTD to host public outreach meetings

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara MTD is requesting community feedback on proposed service changes for local bus service that would go into effect in August.

The proposed changes include partial or full restoration of service on lines 15x, 16, 27 and 28, continued suspension of service on lines 10, 36, 37, 90, 91 and 92, and termination of the downtown and waterfront shuttle service. The proposed changes would go into effect Aug. 16.

MTD is seeking input from the community on these proposed changes through two community meetings and an online survey. The first virtual meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, and the second meeting will be held from noon to 1 p.m. May 11.

To access the online survey and register for the community meetings, visit sbmtd.gov/servicechanges/.

For questions about proposed service changes, call the Santa Barbara MTD at 805-963-3364 or email info@sbmtd.gov.

— Madison Hirneisen