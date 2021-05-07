MTD to resume fare collection

SANTA BARBARA — After more than a year of not collecting bus fare due to the pandemic, fares will be reinstated on Monday, Santa Barbara MTD officials announced Thursday.

In an effort to give riders time to purchase passes in advance, the MTD Transit Center is currently open and selling passes seven days a week, according to Hillary Blackerby, planning and marketing manager for MTD.

The transit center, at 1020 Chapala St., is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

“We encourage passengers to beat the rush and get their passes before Monday morning,” Ms. Blackerby said in a statement.

Starting Monday, all passengers will be required to board through the front door of the bus and pay a fare via cash or pass. Customers are encouraged to purchase their passes with debit or credit cards at the Ticket Vending Machines, in order to reduce cash handling.

Fares remain at the same price as before the pandemic: $1.75 for a cash fare, $11.50 for an adult 10-ride pass, and $52.00 for an adult 30-day pass. For more information, visit https://sbmtd.gov/fares-passes/.

— Mitchell White