Much has happened since defeat of L2020

I have lived in the Cold Spring School District for 50 years and need answers to what is going on at our neighborhood school.

There seems to be much that has happened since the defeat of L2020 the bond proposal and the election of two new trustees to the school board.

We defeated the bond hoping that district taxpayers could find out where all the money goes. There are two bonds for our little school on our property tax bills now to 2039, which is a hardship for many elders with declining incomes.

I heard that the board refinanced one bond, but doesn’t know if it’s legal for a school board to change bond terms that were the basis for votes, such as converting from a fixed rate bond to a variable or balloon payment bond.

We need a forensic audit. Requests to the Board of Trustees have been declined.

With that said, we need Susan Salcido, the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, to step up to apply for intervention by the taxpayer funded Fiscal Crisis and Management Assessment Team. She sits on the FCMAT Board, which will meet Wednesday via Zoom. FCMAT is located in Kern County and provides audits, professional learning and proactive professional services to school districts.

Eduardo Pena posted a change.org petition seeking County Supt Susan Salcedo to request FCMAT Assistance. I went to sign this petition on nextdoor.com, but it was taken down.

I learned that the Amy Alzina, the Cold Spring School District superintendent and principal, wrote to have it removed, along with newly elected trustees Treavor Pattison and Gabrielle Hass.

They are censoring their own constituents. This is not right. They were elected to represent district residents and be responsible stewards of our school.

Because of censorship, I cannot sign the petition to get CSS professional peer assistance from FCMAT. Therefore, I am willing to sign a recall petition of these trustees to get some accountability at CSS. I hope you will support a recall effort, too.

Property owners paying CSS’s bills need answers.

Ben White

Montecito