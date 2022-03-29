Much rain falls fast in Santa Barbara County

Loud and fast rain pounded Santa Barbara County Monday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Flood Control District reported 2 inches fell on San Marcos Pass, followed by 1.66 inch oat Cachuma Dam and 1.51 inch at Gibraltar Dam. Santa Barbara saw 1.18 inch of rain, and Goleta experienced 0.85 inch.

Elsewhere, 1.07 inch fell in Lompoc, followed by 0.97 inch in Santa Ynez, 0.93 inch Los Alamos, and 0.74 inch in Buellton. Santa Maria experienced 0.43 inch..

Expect the rest of the week to be drier, said the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, the Santa Barbara County Environmental Services reminded residents about the health risks associated with stormwater runoff at beaches. Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea, according to Environmental Services.

The county agency recommended people don’t swim, play or surf in the ocean and creaks for at least three days after it rains.

The county also said beachgoers should avoid areas near the outfall from drain pipes and creeks that enter the ocean following a rain event as storm water runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants.

Sport harvesters should wait at least 10 days after a significant rain to harvest shellfish, according to Environmental Services. High bacterial levels, pesticide, herbicide and motor oil grease flushed into the ocean with the storm runoff may contaminate the shellfish beds.

For more information, visit www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.

— Dave Mason