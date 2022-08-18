MULHOLLAND, John Douglas

John Douglas Mulholland, 85, died in Goleta July 28. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, John worked for the Bermuda Police Service for 10 years. He moved to Santa Barbara in 2004.

He is survived by his loving wife and fellow lawn bowler, Pearl. They married in 2005. Other survivors are daughter Zoë Mulholland, son David Mulholland (Gail), grandchildren Liam and Lexi, all of Bermuda; siblings William Mulholland and Elizabeth Jent, and 6 nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank John’s doctors and caregivers at Mariposa at Elwood Shores, where he lived with Pearl since 2017. They also thank his brother-in-law, Chris Boultinghouse, who helped with John’s care during his illness.