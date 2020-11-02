Mullin Automotive Museum debuts weekend hours

OXNARD — The Mullin Automotive Museum will once again showcase its pristine collection beginning this Friday. The museum will be open Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every week.

“We are excited to welcome back visitors to the Mullin Automotive Museum with new weekly business hours,” said Peter Mullin, founder and executive director of the museum. “To reopen in a responsible manner, we are prioritizing the health of our community, visitors, volunteers, and employees by adhering to the safety guidelines set by the government and public health officials.”

Prior to entry, visitors and staff get their temperature checked. Personal items, such as bags, will not be allowed inside.

The staff will clean and disinfect the spaces frequently, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout. Groups will remain physically distant from other visitors.

The Mullin Automotive Museum website is relaunched as well. Guests can appreciate a new user experience and extensive archive complete with professional imagery.

Books, art, accessories and other merchandise are available for purchase online.

With the new alterations, guests can once again enjoy favorites such as the 1994 Bugatti EB 110 Supersport “Le Mans” and view the most extensive collection of Bugatti artwork, sculpture and furniture.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw