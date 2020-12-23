MULLINS, Arlene

Arlene Mullins was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She left this world on November 1st, 2020 at age 84.

She was born to Lillian and Aage Miller on February 12, 1936. Raised in Santa Barbara and proud graduate of Santa Barbara High School, class of 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, husband Gary Mullins. They settled in Fullerton and Brea, CA. Together they raised three children, Sharon, Steven, and Karen.

Arlene loved her church, Emanuel Lutheran of La Habra, serving as the preschool teacher and director. Her love of Christ was the light of her world.

She was a proud American and was passionate about her Danish lineage. We will miss her this Christmas and her smile as we dance around the Christmas tree singing Danish songs.

Arlene leaves behind her husband Gary of 66 years. Daughters Sharon Callahan (husband Tom), and Karen Reynoso, preceded in death by her son Steve. As well as five grandchildren, Ian, Matt, Amy, Monica, and Amber, and nine great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service is planned in the spring of 2021.