MULLINS, Gladys

Gladys Mullins, 87, passed away on Jan 19, 2023, in Santa Maria, CA. She was born on Sept 6, 1935, to Francis and Anna McLaughlin of Torrington, CT. She graduated from the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford, CT. She traveled to California in the late 1950s to begin her nursing career. While living near Manhattan Beach in CA, she met her husband of 36 years, David. Gladys and Dave started their family in Garden Grove, CA before moving to Goleta in 1979. Gladys worked for many years as a nurse at Goleta Valley Community Hospital where she met many lifelong friends.

Her interests included reading (especially the latest John Grisham thriller), ushering at local playhouses and catching the latest film at the cinema. She boasted that she could always spot an up and coming star.

She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Dave. She is survived by her brother, Mike (Donna) and her children, Greg (Christine) of MN, Chris (Maureen) of Santa Maria, and Teresa of Santa Barbara.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Raphael’s Church in Goleta, CA on Thursday February 9, 2023 at 10am.

Donations in her memory can be made to Friends of the Goleta Valley Library or to Food From The Heart.