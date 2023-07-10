Multi-purpose road at Lake Los Carneros and Stow House repaved

COURTESY PHOTO

Maintenance work has been completed on the multi-purpose road leading to Lake Los Carneros and Stow House.

The repavement project began June 26 and wrapped up July 6. 3,600 linear feet of pavement was rehabilitated.

“This is a popular path used by naturalists, families, seniors, bicyclists, parents with their strollers and people from all walks of life who come to this scenic spot for its beauty and serenity,” said Mayor Paula Perotte. “Whether they are frequent visitors of Lake Los Carneros and the Stow House or experiencing these special locations for the first time, we are so glad they are now able to enjoy a smooth, freshly paved road.”

– Liam Hibbert