Multi-use path on Modoc Road will benefit us all

Editor’s note: The following letter is in reference to Santa Barbara County’s plans to remove trees to allow for a better bike path on Modoc Road in an unincorporated area outside Santa Barbara.

To the Board of Supervisors and the News-Press,

At first I was dismayed when I heard the neighbors had not been notified (about the removal of trees), and I had sympathy for them. However, the sympathy was short-lived.

When given a choice, I had hoped reasonable minds would prevail. Now it’s more like a NIMBY (not in my backyard) appeal.

Safety is No. 1. Do any of the detractors know what it’s like to ride their bike along Modoc, or anywhere, where you are constantly looking back to see if there is a distracted driver or someone on the cell phone ready to hit you or come a little too close to you?

In the long run, the multi-use path will be a boon to all of our area, children and adults alike. The current completed new path is beautiful, used more than ever and one of the most useful projects our area has created in many years.

What a great asset this would eventually be to have a safe multi-use path that runs from downtown Santa Barbara all the way to Goleta Beach.

Elaine Campo and Wally Marantette

Santa Barbara