Multiple injuries reported at Deltopia

COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, the Santa Barbara County Fire responds to a crowded street in Isla Vista. At right, overcrowded balconies are frequently a feature of Deltopia.

At 5:48 p.m. Saturday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported a multi-casualty incident (MCI) stemming from Deltopia, Isla Vista’s annual, unsanctioned party that frequently features heavy crowded streets and balconies. The yearly event also results in the closing of Isla Vista beaches due to an infamous incident several years ago in which copious amounts of trash and debris, including human waste, had to be removed from the waterfront.

Saturday’s medical response involved multiple severe trauma victims associated with the heavy crowds.

“By declaring an MCI, first responders and the hospitals are able to triage and transport multiple (victims) to different hospitals more efficiently,” reported Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, PIO for Santa Barbara County Fire

The MCI was rescinded at approximately 7:27 p.m. on Saturday, as call volumes had dropped to a reasonable level.

