Munger Hall would be horrible

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

UCSB students protest plans to create the largely windowless Munger Hall. Santa Barbara resident Renate Quebec wrote the News-Press that she objects to putting students in such a building.

NO windows – NO WAY!

In my very senior lifetime, I have experienced or heard of many extraordinary issues, ideas and plans. However, the newest, absolutely most asinine program to put 4,500 young students in a windowless monstrosity of an 11-story building as a dorm takes the cake.

These Einsteins who thought up this plan should first try out their windowless bunker and live in it for a year. Parents, please do not allow your children to go crazy in this awful bunker.

As far as I know, to the best of my knowledge, (luckily, I have never seen one in person,) most jails and prisons have windows. Can you imagine waking up in the morning without natural daylight shining into your bedroom window, or to see stars at night, or just look out the window anytime?

Just think of the poor 4,500 young people who are used to beautiful California or other states outdoors to be confined in dark little cells without fresh air and have to study, live and sleep there day in and day out.

A big donation ($200 million) is not worth possibly ruining the health and well-being of some or many of our children.

Money is NOT everything!!

Renate Quebec

Santa Barbara