MUNOZ, Anthony Michael

1986-2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony (Tony) Michael Munoz on the morning of September 16, 2022.

Tony was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, “the Goodland” where he participated in youth sports; Goleta Valley South Little League, YFL, Page Center Basketball, Boys Club Basketball, and martial arts. He attended St. Raphael’s Elementary School, Bishop Garcia Diego High and graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 2004 where he played football and basketball. He was an All-Channel League Defensive Back and was selected to the Santa Barbara County All Star Football team.

Tony worked for Santa Barbara County for 11 years in various positions and was employed as a Park Ranger at Cachuma Lake at the time of his passing. Cachuma Lake was a special place for him, and he enjoyed hanging out there with his friends and co-workers.

Tony’s greatest joy was being a father to his daughters Malia and Makena. He was devoted to his girls and adored them. He loved teaching and coaching them in sports and spending quality time with them.

Tony was an avid sports fan and loved his Cowboys, Dodgers, and Lakers. Another passion of his was playing a competitive round of golf with his brother, Isaac, and his friends. When he wasn’t on the golf course, he was fishing, hunting, playing disc golf, hiking with his dog Oakley or socializing with his friends and family.

Tony is survived by his daughters Malia (8) and Makena (6) Munoz, his mother Yvonne Torres (Roberto); father, Anthony Munoz; sisters Amanda Munoz, Salina Munoz (Griselda), brother Isaac Munoz (Danielle); nieces and nephews, Naomi, Sophia, Lily, Luke, and Brandon; grandmother, Lorraine Torres, numerous cousins and a large extended family. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers Gilbert Torres Sr., Anthony Munoz and his grandmother Theresa Munoz.

Tony was charismatic and had a passion for life, always present in the moment. He was fiercely loyal, and he lived life for today. Tony was loved by so many in the community and he will be dearly missed. To know him is to love him. He had a kind heart and never wanted anyone to feel alone. His passing will forever change all of us and the mark he has left on our lives will last forever.

Services are as follows; Rosary on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 6:30pm at St. Raphael’s Church, Funeral Mass on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:00am St. Raphael’s Church. Interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.